Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff

A pilot assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) signals a crew chief at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. A detachment of F-16 Fighting Falcons deployed from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

