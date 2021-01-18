Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A pilot assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron (EFS) signals a crew chief at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2021. A detachment of F-16 Fighting Falcons deployed from the 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, to enhance U.S. Air Forces Central’s ability to deter aggression and promote security and stability within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem fighters prepare for takeoff [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

