    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5]

    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, exchanges Djiboutian currency with a Djiboutian national at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti in 2020. Wheaton’s leadership guided his deployed team to winning Team of the Month twice at their deployed location.
    (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6491779
    VIRIN: 210121-F-PJ020-2002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

