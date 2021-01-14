U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, listens to remarks from Chief Master Sgt. Tommy Childers, 86th Civil Engineer Group superintendent, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. Wheaton provides financial customer service and support to the largest population of Americans outside the U.S. and geographically separated units throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:21 Photo ID: 6491768 VIRIN: 210114-F-PJ020-1018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 17.3 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.