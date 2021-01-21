U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, left, fields customer service questions at the 86th CPTS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. Wheaton was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, a program highlighting outstanding Airmen in the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:22 Photo ID: 6491771 VIRIN: 210121-F-PJ020-1007 Resolution: 5750x3826 Size: 13.27 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.