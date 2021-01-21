Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 3 of 5]

    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, left, fields customer service questions at the 86th CPTS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. Wheaton was recognized as Airlifter of the Week, a program highlighting outstanding Airmen in the 86th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:22
    Photo ID: 6491771
    VIRIN: 210121-F-PJ020-1007
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters
    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters
    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters
    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters
    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ramstein Air Base

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Finance
    USAF
    86 AW
    AOTW
    86 CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT