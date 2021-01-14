Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. Wheaton has educated 1,200 newcomers during 42 in-processing briefs since his arrival in September 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)
