    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 4 of 5]

    Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Carl Wheaton, 86th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer of customer service finance, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2021. Wheaton has educated 1,200 newcomers during 42 in-processing briefs since his arrival in September 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Taylor D. Slater)

    This work, Airlifter of the Week: Money Matters [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

