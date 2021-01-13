Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, attempt to pick up an egg with a backhoe on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021. Exercises such as this helps Soldiers to develop finesse and skill with their heavy construction equipment.

Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:33 Photo ID: 6491766 VIRIN: 210113-A-PA423-519 Resolution: 1280x1600 Size: 221.56 KB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking a Few Eggs [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Marcellus Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.