Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking a Few Eggs [Image 4 of 4]

    Breaking a Few Eggs

    GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Marcellus Simmons 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, attempt to pick up an egg with a backhoe on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021. Exercises such as this helps Soldiers to develop finesse and skill with their heavy construction equipment.
    Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 04:33
    Photo ID: 6491766
    VIRIN: 210113-A-PA423-519
    Resolution: 1280x1600
    Size: 221.56 KB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking a Few Eggs [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Marcellus Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking the Cold Earth
    Carrying the Load
    Raising the Bar
    Breaking a Few Eggs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strong Europe
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope
    Atlantic Resolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT