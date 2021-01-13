Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, emplace heavy poles to train on the creation of abatis field fortifications on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021.
Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6491765
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-PA423-331
|Resolution:
|1280x1600
|Size:
|352.28 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Raising the Bar [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Marcellus Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT