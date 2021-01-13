Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking the Cold Earth [Image 1 of 4]

    Breaking the Cold Earth

    GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Marcellus Simmons 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with their heavy engineer equipment by participating in a digging exercise or "DIGEX" on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021.
    Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.

