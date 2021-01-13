Breaking the Cold Earth

Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with their heavy engineer equipment by participating in a digging exercise or "DIGEX" on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021.

Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.

Date Taken: 01.13.2021