Soldiers from the 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, train with their heavy engineer equipment by participating in a digging exercise or "DIGEX" on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany Jan. 13, 2021.
Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael DeSimone.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 04:33
|Photo ID:
|6491763
|VIRIN:
|210113-A-PA423-447
|Resolution:
|1280x1600
|Size:
|128.79 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking the Cold Earth [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Marcellus Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
