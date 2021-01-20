YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Chief Engineering Aide Zachary Cunningham (right) and Senior Chief Machinist Mate Calvin Jones (center) report the status of their facilities to their supervisor, Deputy Regional Fuel Director Stephan Beck (left), during a drill to test vulnerabilities onboard Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6491596
|VIRIN:
|210120-N-RH139-006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki Continuity of Operations Drill [Image 6 of 6], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS
