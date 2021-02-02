Defense Fuel Service Point Tests Readiness

Photo By Brandon Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Chief Engineering Aide Zachary Cunningham (right)...... read more read more Photo By Brandon Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Chief Engineering Aide Zachary Cunningham (right) and Senior Chief Machinist Mate Calvin Jones (center) report the status of their facilities to their supervisor, Deputy Regional Fuel Director Stephan Beck (left), during a drill to test vulnerabilities onboard Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka performed a drill to test its ability to receive and issue fuel in the event its facilities are impaired or negatively impacted.



The drill comes four months after the entire command completed its first continuity of operations exercise—a series of drills to give NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka leaders the ability to examine the command’s skills in performing mission essential functions in contested environments. The latest drill was limited to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s fuel department, responsible for the receipt, storage, issue and quality control of bulk petroleum products in support of units and shore activities operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet.



“This is not a training opportunity. Instead, this is a testing opportunity,” said Stephan Beck NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka deputy regional fuel director. “Our team is made up of talented professionals and they can handle a wide range of challenging scenarios.”



During the drill, Beck served as an evaluator, assessing his team’s initial reactions, adherence to standard operating procedures and their ability to return to a mission-capable status.



The drill simulated a loss of power onboard NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s Defense Fuel Service Point (DFSP) Hakozaki while fuel was being transferred to a mission partner. In order to continue to provide critical services, key personnel at DFSP Hakozaki had to identify facilities that needed to go back online, choose between several diesel generators to start up and refer to schematics of fuel pipelines to manually open and close valves to continue fuel services with minimal interruption.



At the beginning of the drill, communication skills were put the test. When DFSP Hakozaki’s main power source turned off, the fuel department personnel had to identify the problem, report the state of their generators and their course of actions that changed throughout the drill. This information had to be generated on scene and transferred all the way up to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s commanding officer, some had to use phones and others had to use email and radios to effectively adapt to their impaired facilities. NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s fuel department personnel even simulated support from their partners at Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East, troubleshooting the source of the outage and reestablishing commercial power.



“Teamwork between all of our sites, with the waterfront and fleet and regional mission partners are essential to ensure the optimal readiness of our workforce,” said Capt. Edward Pidgeon, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka commanding officer. “These drills will keep us prepared to provide our products and services under any circumstances.”



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality‐of‐life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.