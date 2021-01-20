Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki Continuity of Operations Drill [Image 4 of 6]

    Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki Continuity of Operations Drill

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Chief Engineering Aide Zachary Cunningham (left) and Senior Chief Machinist Mate Calvin Jones (right) review schematics during a drill to test vulnerabilities onboard Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki.

