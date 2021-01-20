YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 20, 2021) – Chief Engineering Aide Zachary Cunningham (left) the on scene leader, supervises a Japanese civilian employee (right) as he takes steps to manually start a diesel generator to support facilities during a drill designed to test vulnerabilities onboard Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 20:56
|Photo ID:
|6491594
|VIRIN:
|210120-N-RH139-001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense Fuel Service Point Hakozaki Continuity of Operations Drill [Image 6 of 6], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
