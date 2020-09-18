Mayor Booker and Joe Gallagher attend Medal of Honor recipient speech

MOH winner SGM Thomas Payne gave a virtual talk to soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence, and was introduced by both CG Ken Kamper and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt. Attendees included leadership from Fort Sill, as well as Lawton mayor Stan Booker.
