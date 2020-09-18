MOH winner SGM Thomas Payne gave a virtual talk to soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence, and was introduced by both CG Ken Kamper and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt. Attendees included leadership from Fort Sill, as well as Lawton mayor Stan Booker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:25 Photo ID: 6491242 VIRIN: 200918-D-SN564-285 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.66 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mayor Booker and Joe Gallagher attend Medal of Honor recipient speech [Image 5 of 5], by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.