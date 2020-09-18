Medal of Honor recipient SGM Thomas Payne speaks virtually

MOH winner SGM Thomas Payne gave a virtual talk to soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence, and was introduced by both CG Ken Kamper and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6491239
|VIRIN:
|200918-D-SN564-085
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
