Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Governor Stitt introduces Medal of Honor winner SGM Thomas Payne [Image 2 of 5]

    Governor Stitt introduces Medal of Honor winner SGM Thomas Payne

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Photo by Ygal Kaufman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    MOH winner SGM Thomas Payne gave a virtual talk to soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence, and was introduced by both CG Ken Kamper and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6491237
    VIRIN: 200918-D-SN564-922
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Governor Stitt introduces Medal of Honor winner SGM Thomas Payne [Image 5 of 5], by Ygal Kaufman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CG Ken Kamper introduces a speech by Medal of Honor winner SGM Thomas Payne
    Governor Stitt introduces Medal of Honor winner SGM Thomas Payne
    Medal of Honor recipient SGM Thomas Payne speaks virtually
    CG Kamper, CSM Burnley and LTC Carter pump up the crowd
    Mayor Booker and Joe Gallagher attend Medal of Honor recipient speech

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Gov. Stitt
    SGM Thomas Payne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT