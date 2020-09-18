CG Kamper, CSM Burnley and LTC Carter pump up the crowd

MOH winner SGM Thomas Payne gave a virtual talk to soldiers at the Fires Center of Excellence, and was introduced by both CG Ken Kamper and Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt. CG Kamper, CSM Burnley and LTC Carter emceed the event from the Fort Sill side.

