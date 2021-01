Vaccination Days

U.S. Marines Corps Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II MEF and Sgt. Maj. Lonnie N. Travis Jr., Sgt. Maj. of II MEF, get a brief from U.S. Navy personnel after receiving their COVID vaccine on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the DoD and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)

