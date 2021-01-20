Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vaccination Days [Image 14 of 14]

    Vaccination Days

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines Corps Sergeant Major Lonnie N. Travis Jr., Sgt. Maj. of II MEF, talks to Marines after receiving their COVID vaccinations on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 20, 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the DoD and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2021 15:04
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vaccination Days [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Samuel Lyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    CDC

