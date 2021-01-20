Vaccination Days

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II MEF, talks with U.S. Navy personnel on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 20. 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the DoD and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 15:04
|Photo ID:
|6490822
|VIRIN:
|210120-M-MK495-0061
|Resolution:
|5599x3581
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
