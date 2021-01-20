Vaccination Days

U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant General Brian D. Beaudreault, commanding general of II MEF, talks with a Marine after receiving their COVID vaccine on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 20. 2021. Vaccination distribution prioritization within the DoD and the Marine Corps will be consistent with the data driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to practice safety protocols to diminish the risk of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Lyden)

