Seasonal flu vaccines are ready to be administered at the chapel annex on Caserma Ederle Jan. 15, 2021. Approximately 375 Vicenza military community members received their flu shot.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 11:53
|Photo ID:
|6490149
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-LU220-618
|Resolution:
|2326x1500
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza highlights the importance of flu vaccination [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza highlights the importance of flu vaccination
LEAVE A COMMENT