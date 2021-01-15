Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza highlights the importance of flu vaccination

    ITALY

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien (left) and other staff members check reservations made for flu vaccinations Jan. 15, 2021, on Caserma Ederle.
    More than 1,000 people signed up to receive their flu shot during the campaign.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza highlights the importance of flu vaccination [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

