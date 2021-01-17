USS Freedom MWR Event

210117-N-RC007-1005
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors watch a movie on the flight deck of the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) sponsored event. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
