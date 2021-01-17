USS Freedom Underway Operations

210117-N-RC007-1003

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Karen Quiles from Hoboken, N.J., stands watch as the Officer of the Deck (OOD) aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). The OOD has the responsibility for ensuring safe navigation of the ship. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

