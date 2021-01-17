210117-N-RC007-1003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Karen Quiles from Hoboken, N.J., stands watch as the Officer of the Deck (OOD) aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). The OOD has the responsibility for ensuring safe navigation of the ship. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
This work, USS Freedom Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
