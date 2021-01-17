210117-N-RC007-1002

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 17, 2021) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Beck from Columbus, Ohio, assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) replenishes refreshments on the ship’s mess decks. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.21.2021 01:11 Photo ID: 6489518 VIRIN: 210117-N-RC007-1002 Resolution: 1253x836 Size: 171.19 KB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Freedom Underway Routine [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.