USS Freedom Damage Control Training

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman 2nd Class Samuel Hardin from Indianapolis, provides training during a damage control training exercise aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

