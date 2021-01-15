Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing Watch Aboard USS Freedom [Image 2 of 5]

    Standing Watch Aboard USS Freedom

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210115-N-RC007-1001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Stallings from Tishomingo, Okla., stands watch during a man overboard training exercise aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Photo ID: 6489513
    VIRIN: 210115-N-RC007-1001
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing Watch Aboard USS Freedom [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    littoral combat ship
    USS Freedom
    LCS
    LCS 1

