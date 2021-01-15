Standing Watch Aboard USS Freedom

210115-N-RC007-1001
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Brandon Stallings from Tishomingo, Okla., stands watch during a man overboard training exercise aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|01.15.2021
|01.21.2021 01:11
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
