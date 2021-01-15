USS Freedom Damage Control Training

210115-N-RC007-1005

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) U.S. Navy Cmdr. John-Paul Mantone, executive officer aboard littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) from Long Island, N.Y., walks through a passageway during a damage control exercise. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021