Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards [Image 4 of 4]

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Sponsored by the Army Medical Department Civilian Corps, the Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack recognizes and celebrates the success of teams throughout Army Medicine. The annual award was presented to members of SARS Team Six at Camp Zama, Japan, during a virtual ceremony Jan. 20, 2020. During the ceremony Army Surgeon General and Commanding General, Army Medical Command, Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle; and Army Medicine Chief of Staff and Chief of the AMEDD Civilian Corps Richard Beauchemin, congratulated the team via Microsoft Teams. (Photo by Momoko Shindo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 17:28
    Photo ID: 6488506
    VIRIN: 210120-A-ZZ000-0702
    Resolution: 1500x2100
    Size: 923.71 KB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards
    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards
    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards
    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MEDCOM
    AMEDD
    Wolf Pack Award
    PHC-P
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT