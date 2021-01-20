Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards [Image 2 of 4]

    SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Maj. Bradley Kearney, a biochemist and former Public Health Command-Pacific Laboratory Sciences director, accepts the 4th Quarter Wolf Pack Award on behalf of SARS Team Six during a virtual ceremony Jan. 20, 2020, at Camp Zama, Japan. The Wolf Pack Award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine. (Photo by Momoko Shindo)

    MEDCOM
    AMEDD
    Wolf Pack Award
    PHC-P
    COVID-19

