SARS Team Six wins 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards

Lt. Col. Matthew Levine, commander of Public Health Activity-Japan, presented representatives of SARS Team Six, Maj. Bradley Kearney, a biochemist and former Public Health Command-Pacific Laboratory Sciences director, and Gary Crispell, a PHC-P microbiologist, the 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Wolf Pack Awards for their support as the lead clinical testing team for COVID-19 for U.S. Forces Japan during a virtual ceremony Jan. 20, 2020, at Camp Zama, Japan. The Wolf Pack Award recognizes exceptional teamwork by an integrated group of military and civilian team members focused on excellence in support of Army Medicine. (Photo by Momoko Shindo)

