INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2021) – The amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) transits the Indian Ocean. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6487541 VIRIN: 210118-N-TF178-1154 Resolution: 2378x547 Size: 970.92 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 48 of 48], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.