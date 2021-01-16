Makin Island Underway

210116-N-GA608-1180 INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) – U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Gordon fires a 9mm pistol during a live-fire training exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Sperle)

