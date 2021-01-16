INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 16, 2021) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Shshawna Jones performs a mechanical advantage control hold after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray, also known as pepper spray, during naval security force sentry training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 06:33 Photo ID: 6487536 VIRIN: 210116-N-LD903-1455 Resolution: 6616x4183 Size: 1.35 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 48 of 48], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.