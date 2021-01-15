USS Makin Island Underway

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) – The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

