Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields [Image 5 of 5]

    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.01.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Charlee Elwick, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron (ECES) structures apprentice, dips a paint brush into paint at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2021. Elwick utilized access paint from the ECES shop to revamp the weathered shields over the span of multiple weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2018
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 05:09
    Photo ID: 6487504
    VIRIN: 210108-F-DN281-1039
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 159.36 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields
    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields
    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields
    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields
    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Painting
    380th AEW
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    380TH air Expeditionary Wing
    380th ECES
    380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT