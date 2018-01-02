Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

U.S. Air Force Airman Charlee Elwick, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron (ECES) structures apprentice, dips a paint brush into paint at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2021. Elwick utilized access paint from the ECES shop to revamp the weathered shields over the span of multiple weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

