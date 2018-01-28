U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christy Love-Gaunt, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron (ECES) structures journeyman, uses paint to restore the U.S. Marine Corps shield at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 4, 2021. Love-Gaunt utilized access paint from the ECES to revamp the weathered shields over the span of multiple weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2018 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 05:08 Photo ID: 6487497 VIRIN: 210104-F-DN281-1004 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 239.5 KB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.