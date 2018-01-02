Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christy Love-Gaunt (left) and Airman Charlee Elwick (right), both 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron structures flight, use paint to restore the U.S. military branches shields at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2021. One of the priorities of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing is to “Leave it Better,” which challenges Airmen to consistently seek out opportunities to improve themselves, their units, or the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

