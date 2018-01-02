Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christy Love-Gaunt (left) and Airman Charlee Elwick (right), both 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron (ECES) structures flight Airmen, use paint to restore the U.S. military branches shields at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2021. Love-Gaunt and Elwick utilized access paint from the ECES to revamp the weathered shields over the span of multiple weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

