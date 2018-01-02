Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields [Image 3 of 5]

    Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.01.2018

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christy Love-Gaunt (left) and Airman Charlee Elwick (right), both 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron (ECES) structures flight Airmen, use paint to restore the U.S. military branches shields at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2021. Love-Gaunt and Elwick utilized access paint from the ECES to revamp the weathered shields over the span of multiple weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2018
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 05:09
    Photo ID: 6487501
    VIRIN: 210108-F-DN281-1007
    Resolution: 2177x1500
    Size: 216.85 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen restore U.S. military branches shields [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Painting
    USMC
    380th AEW
    U.S. Marine Corps
    USN
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    USAF
    380TH air Expeditionary Wing
    USA
    380th ECES
    380th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron
    ADAB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

