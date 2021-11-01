Military personnel assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing tour the renovated 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron building after the 60th AES ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ribbon cutting ceremony formally commemorated the occupation of the 60th AES into their new building. The 60th AES, formerly the 43rd AES, relocated from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, to Travis AFB June 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

