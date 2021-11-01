U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, center, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the 60th AES ribbon cutting with Col. Gregg Johnson, left, 60th Operations Group commander, and Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Jan. 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony formally commemorated the occupation of the 60th AES into their newly renovated building. The 60th AES, formerly the 43rd AES, relocated from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, to Travis AFB June 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6486920 VIRIN: 210111-F-DU706-1111 Resolution: 3600x2364 Size: 3.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AES Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.