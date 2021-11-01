Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th AES Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    60th AES Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Suzie Dietz, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, addresses the crowd during the 60th AES ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony formally commemorated the occupation of the 60th AES into their newly renovated building. The 60th AES, formerly the 43rd AES, relocated from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, to Travis AFB June 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th AES Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

