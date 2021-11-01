U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, brief military personnel during a tour after the 60th AES ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 11, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The ceremony commemorated the formal occupation of the 60th AES into their building. The 60th AES, formerly the 43rd AES, relocated from Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, to Travis AFB June 9, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6486923 VIRIN: 210111-F-DU706-1193 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.39 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th AES Ribbon Cutting Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.