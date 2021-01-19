Alaska National Guard service members board an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 19, 2021 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as they prepare to travel to Washington D.C. Up to 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communications, logistical, and medical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up to and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:23 Photo ID: 6486887 VIRIN: 210119-Z-PB632-0052 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.02 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 7], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.