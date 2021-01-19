Before travelling to Washington D.C. members of the Alaska National Guard process though the Joint Mobility Complex on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Jan. 19, 2021. The Guardsmen will join service members from every state and territory in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20. Up to 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communications, logistical, and medical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:23 Photo ID: 6486877 VIRIN: 210119-Z-PB632-0025 Resolution: 5352x4000 Size: 9.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 7], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.