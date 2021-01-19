Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load gear and equipment onto an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, Jan. 19, 2021 before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The Alaska National Guard will join service members from every state and territory in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, in the District of Columbia. Up to 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communications, logistical, and medical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

