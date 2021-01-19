Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen load gear and equipment onto an Alaska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker, Jan. 19, 2021 before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The Alaska National Guard will join service members from every state and territory in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, in the District of Columbia. Up to 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communications, logistical, and medical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6486874
    VIRIN: 210119-Z-PB632-0003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, Alaska National Guard supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 7 of 7], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    AKNG
    Always Ready Always There
    PI59
    Inauguration2021

