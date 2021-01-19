A crew with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division take to the firing line during an eight-day long exercise to validate themselves on the Army’s most up to date version of the Paladin self-propelled howitzer system, the M109A7, Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives
