Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives

Story by: Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs



FORT HOOD, TEXAS – Troopers with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment (2-82 FA), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, validates their M109A7 Crews and uses the time in the field to get after the Army’s People First initiative, Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021.



As the wintery weather and time off duty comes to an end at the GREYWOLF brigade, crews with 2-82 FA take to the rolling hills and muddy terrain of the training areas to validate themselves on the Army’s newest version of the Paladin self-propelled howitzer system.



“So, this exercise is like a basic building block,” said Capt. Joesph Oh, Alpha Battery Commander. “This is what certifies our sections, now they can move together, occupy as a section, and they can shoot as a section.”



The training was predominantly conducted to ensure all crews are combat ready and are familiar with the systems, but with the Army’s People First Initiative going on Oh decided to use down time to eliminate some of the corrosives from their formation.



“One thing we tried to show was that training and People First are not mutually exclusive, we can do the two at the same time,” said Oh. “I think a lot of people had it in their mind that we need to shut down and just do People First, or we can only train for a week, but we are doing both.”



The unit talked about eliminating corrosives, while in the field, and used down time to invite the Fort Hood MWR out for events and discussions that lead to a more open and transparent formation.



“I do believe training and People First go hand in hand,” said 1st Lt. Junus Sela, Alpha Battery Platoon Leader. “It is possible to learn who your Soldiers are while conducting training, in-fact, I think it leads to better team cohesiveness if you are able to do your job under those conditions.”



The Troopers and Leaders at 2-82 FA are proving to the world that you can still train to fight and protect the nation while taking care of the Soldiers and building a safe and healthy environment at the same time.



Sela stated, moving forward this is how they want to attack corrosives and he believes it is how we stay ready on and off the battlefield.



As the training comes to an end, Leaders prepare to take a step back and let the Troopers take on leadership roles on the battlefield. Although the outcome is ahead of us, their end goal is to give the junior enlisted Soldiers the chance to incorporate what changes they would like to see and build a more cohesive and understanding team.

