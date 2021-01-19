Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives

Crews with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division take to the field line during an eight-day long exercise to validate themselves on the Army’s most up to date version of the Paladin self-propelled howitzer system, the M109A7, Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

