    Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives [Image 1 of 6]

    Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Crews with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division take to the field line during an eight-day long exercise to validate themselves on the Army’s most up to date version of the Paladin self-propelled howitzer system, the M109A7, Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:16
    Photo ID: 6486868
    VIRIN: 210119-A-BT735-113
    Resolution: 4153x6229
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Calab Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    GREYWOLF
    Paladin
    1CD
    M109A7
    Operation People First

